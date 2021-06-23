STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scarlett Johansson to receive American Cinematheque Award

Scarlett Johansson

Actor Scarlett Johansson (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Oscar-nominated actor Scarlett Johansson will be feted with the 35th American Cinematheque Award during the organisation's gala at the Beverly Hilton on November 18.

As per Variety, the honour will put her in esteemed company as she will join a list of prior honourees that includes Spike Lee, George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Jodie Foster, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Eddie Murphy, Charlize Theron, Reese Witherspoon, Denzel Washington, Steve Martin, Samuel L. Jackson and many more.

American Cinematheque chair Rick Nicita said Johansson's career embodies the essence of the prestigious award.

"Her immense talent has shone brightly from her movie debut as a child through her emergence as a megastar of blockbusters," Nicita said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

"She has acted in adventurous independent films with cutting-edge directors. She has starred in the most commercial of franchises. She has taken leading roles and supporting roles in movies budgeted big and small. Whenever she graces the screen with her luminous presence, the audience knows that they will see a dedicated artist at the height of her powers. We can't wait to share in the next phase of Scarlett Johansson's marvelous career," Nicita added.

Johansson made her professional acting debut at the age of eight in the off-Broadway production of 'Sophistry' alongside Ethan Hawke.

She has since appeared in an array of successful franchises, most notably in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Natasha Romanoff, a.k.a. Black Widow.

She first appeared as Black Widow in 'Iron Man 2' alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle in 2010, Johansson went on to star in the two 'Captain America' sequels and all four 'Avengers' films.

She will make her eighth and presumably final appearance as the titular superhero in her long-awaited solo film 'Black Widow'.

Johansson received critical acclaim for her role as Nicole Barber in 'Marriage Story' and her supporting role as Rozie Betzler in 'Jojo Rabbit'. She received nominations for an Oscar, Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA Award for her roles in both the 2019 films.

The actor's other notable credits include 'Lucy', 'Under the Skin', 'Her,' 'Don Jon' and 'Hitchcock', among many more.

She has won a Tony Award for featured actress in a play for her Broadway debut in 'A View From the Bridge'.

