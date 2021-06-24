Britney Spears conservatorship hearing: Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey and others offer support 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Justin Timberlake, Mariah Carey, Halsey and more celebrities have come out in support of Britney Spears after the singer made an impassioned plea in a US court to end her longstanding conservatorship.

On Wednesday, Spears asked a judge to end court conservatorship that has controlled her life and money since 2008.

In a statement made via a remote connection, Spears, 39, labelled the conservatorship as "abusive" and said it did more harm than good to her.

Timberlake, who dated Spears in the early 2000s, took to Twitter and said he fully support Spears in her battle to end the conservatorship.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was, what's happening to her is just not right," he wrote.

In another post, Timberlake said that no person should be held "against their will".

Timberlake added that he and wife Jessica Biel send "our love" and "absolute support" to the singer.

"We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live," he tweeted.

Carey also took to Twitter and wrote, "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."

Singer Halsey used the hashtag #FreeBritney and said she hopes that the singer is freed from the "abusive system".

"She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today," she added.

Rose McGowan wrote on Twitter that Spears "has every right to be angry".

"How would you feel if your life was stolen, dissected, mocked? I pray she gets to live your life on her terms. STOP CONTROLLING WOMEN. #FreeBritney," she added.

Actor Jameela Jamil tweeted, "Wishing All the luck in the world to Tahani's good friend, Britney Spears today."

"It is the most bizarre theft of freedom that has happened right in front of our eyes for over a decade now, and I hope she finds assistance with organising her life that she is comfortable with now," she added.

In her statement at the court, Spear condemned her father Jamie Spears, accusing him of controlling her "100,000 percent".

"It makes no sense to make a living for so many people and be told I'm not good enough, that I'm great at what I do and I allow these people to control what I do, it makes no sense at all," she said.

Spears also claimed that she has been denied the right to have more children, and put on the psychiatric drug lithium against her wishes.

"Lithium is a very, very strong [medication] and completely different medication than what I've been on. You can go mentally impaired if you take too much, stay on it longer than five months," Spears said.

"I felt drunk. I couldn't even stick up for myself. I couldn't even have a conversation with my mom or dad about anything. I told them I was scared and they had six different nurses come to my home to monitor me while I was on this medication that I didn't want to be on to begin with," she added.

The singer also addressed why she has not brought up these issues on social media.

"I thought I might become happy because I've been in denial. I've been in shock. I am traumatised. You know, fake it til' you make it. But now I'm telling you the truth, OK. I'm not happy. I can't sleep. I'm so angry it's insane and I'm depressed," Spears added.

Spears has spoken in court in the conservatorship previously also but the courtroom was always cleared and transcripts sealed.

The last time she was known to have addressed the judge was in May 2019.

The conservatorship was put in place as she underwent a mental health crisis in 2008.