Elton John announces return of Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

The 74-year-old English singer had in March 2020 postponed the North American leg of the tour, which began in 2018, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Published: 24th June 2021 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 02:50 PM

Elton John

Elton John | ( Photo | Elton John Instagram )

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran singer Elton John has announced that he will resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2022.

John will now kick off the tour from May 27, 2022 in Frankfurt, before making stops in major European cities such as Milan, Liverpool, and Paris.

The singer will then travel to North America, where performances have been scheduled at Vancouver, Toronto, East Rutherford, Chicago and more.

John will conclude the four-year tour in 2023 in Australia and Auckland, New Zealand.

"I'm going to go out in the biggest possible way, performing at my very best, with the most spectacular production I've ever had, playing in places that have meant so much to me throughout my career.

"Whether it's next summer in Frankfurt or at the legendary Dodger Stadium for the grand finale in the United States, I can't wait to see you all on the road one last time Thank you and I look forward to seeing you in your town," John said in a statement.

