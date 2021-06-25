'Apologize for lying that I've been OK': Britney Spears breaks silence after guardianship hearing

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Britney Spears has finally broken her silence after the shocking testimony she presented against the 13-year conservatorship she has been under at her latest court hearing on Wednesday. The 39-year-old took to her Instagram handle on Friday, to apologize to fans for pretending her life was perfect when she was actually struggling.

Britney wrote, "I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I've posted ... my life seems to look and be pretty amazing ... I think that's what we all strive for!!!! I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years ... I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me ... but honestly who doesn't want to capture their Instagram in a fun light."

She also admitted that the videos of herself dancing, painting and even answering questions from fans, were all posted to mask her real pain.

Britney continued, "Believe it or not pretending that I'm ok has actually helped". She posted an Albert Einstein quote that read, "If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales."

She concluded her long IG note saying, "Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence ... existence ... and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked ... so I've decided to start reading more fairy tales!!!"

The social media post comes just one day after Britney's explosive court hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday where she alleged her team of forced labour and sex trafficking, demanded her conservatorship to end and to be allowed to get married and have children.

According to TMZ, the songstress's legal team has yet to submit an official petition to the court.