2021 Daytime Emmy Awards: Alex Trebek, Larry King receive posthumous honors; full list of winners here

By ANI

WASHINGTON: With Alex Trebek's 'Jeopardy!' bagging the 'Best game show' accolade to Kelly Clarkson winning 'Outstanding entertainment talk show host'; the winners of the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards were announced on Friday by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The event was hosted for the fifth time by CBS' The Talk's Sheryl Underwood.

"The content this year has been just stunning. Tonight is going to be a party, and there is going to be a lot to celebrate because TV is everywhere," she said, taking the stage as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Marla Adams was the first winner of the evening, for her supporting role in 'The Young and the Restless'. 'General Hospital' won the coveted best drama series award, while 'Jeopardy!' which was hosted by late legendary host Alex Trebek, was awarded the 'best game show'.

Here's the complete list of winners:

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

The Bay (Popstar TV)

Beacon Hill (reelwomensnetwork.com)

A House Divided (UMC)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Let's Make a Deal (CBS)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Caught in Providence (SYNDICATED)

Divorce Court (Fox)

Judge Judy (SYNDICATED)

Lauren Lake's Paternity Court (SYNDICATED)

The People's Court (SYNDICATED)

CBS Sunday Morning (CBS)

Good Morning America (ABC)

Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist (NBC)

Today Show (NBC)

The 3rd Hour of TODAY (NBC)

GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Access Hollywood (SYNDICATED)

E!'s Daily Pop (E! Entertainment)

Entertainment Tonight (SYNDICATED)

Extra (SYNDICATED)

Inside Edition (SYNDICATED)

94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards (IFC)

David Blaine Ascension (YouTube Originals)

Jeopardy!: The Greatest of All Time (SYNDICATED)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

Call Your Mother (Comedy Central)

Creators for Change on Girls' Education with Michelle Obama (YouTube Originals)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Manhattan Project - Electronic Field Trip (Digital Release)

Reclamation: The Rise at Standing Rock (vimeo.com)

Red Table Talk: Will Smith's Red Table Takeover: Resolving Conflict (Facebook Watch)

TIME's Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

The Astronauts / The Astronauts Launch (Nickelodeon)

The Drew Barrymore Show / The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Good Morning America / Sunshine (ABC)

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous / Launch Campaign (Netflix)

Kid of the Year / Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon)

Kids' Choice Awards / 2020 Kids' Choice Awards (Nickelodeon)

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Genie Francis as Laura Collins, General Hospital (ABC)

Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital (ABC)

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane/Alex Marick, General Hospital (ABC)

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital (ABC)

Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC)

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Dominic Zamprogna as Dante Falconeri, General Hospital (ABC)

Marla Adams as Dina Mergeron, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Carolyn Hennesy as Diane Miller, General Hospital (ABC)

Briana Henry as Jordan Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Darin Brooks as Wyatt Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Max Gail as Mike Corbin, General Hospital (ABC)

Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC)

James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital (ABC)

Tahj Bellow as TJ Ashford, General Hospital (ABC)

Victoria Konefal as Ciara Brady, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Faith Newman, The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital (ABC)

Sydney Mikayla as Trina Robinson, General Hospital (ABC)

Kim Delaney as Jackie Templeton, General Hospital (ABC)

George DelHoyo as Orpheus, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Briana Lane as Brooklynn Ashto, General Hospital (ABC)

Cady McClain as Jennifer Horton-Devereaux, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Victoria Platt as Dr. Amanda Raynor, Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Valerie Bertinelli, Valerie's Home Cooking (Food Network)

Giada De Laurentiis, Giada at Home 2.0 (Food Network)

Edward Delling-Williams, Paris Bistro Cooking with Edward Delling-Williams (Recipe TV)

Ina Garten, Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like a Pro (Food Network)

Sophia Roe, Counter Space (Vice TV)

Michael Symon, Symon's Dinners Cooking Out (Food Network)

Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal (CBS)

Steve Harvey, Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 (Game Show Network)

Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! (SYNDICATED)

Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans (Facebook Watch)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji (Facebook Watch)

Larry King, Larry King Now (Ora TV)

Rachael Ray, Rachael Ray (SYNDICATED)

Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, TJ Holmes, GMA3: What You Need to Know (ABC)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show (SYNDICATED)

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Sean Evans, Hot Ones (First We Feast - Complex Networks)

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, Today Show with Hoda & Jenna (NBC)

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan (SYNDICATED)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Dash and Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

I Am Patrick (CBN)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

'Cabana Boy Troy', The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

'I Got the Music', Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

'More Than a Vow', The Young and the Restless (CBS)

'The Other Side of Hollywood', Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

'Unsaid Emily', Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Studio City (Amazon Prime Video)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

The Talk (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (CBS)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

CBS This Morning (CBS)

Sesame Street (HBO)

Space Launch Live: America Returns to Space (Discovery and Science Channel)

The Talk (CBS)

Wheel of Fortune (SYNDICATED)

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Netflix)

The Gaze (Facebook Watch, YouTube)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Family Feud (SYNDICATED)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

Let's Make a Deal (CBS)

Tamron Hall (SYNDICATED)

The View (ABC)

Dash and Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

General Hospital (ABC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

Dash and Lily (Netflix)

Endlings (Hulu)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

#WASHED (Amazon Prime Video)

Craftopia (HBO Max)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (SYNDICATED)

The New Legends of Monkey (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Weird But True (National Geographic Kids)

Alexa and Katie (Netflix)

Dash & Lily (Netflix)

Days of Our Lives (NBC)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Netflix)

Helpsters (Apple TV+)

Odd Squad (PBS)

Dash and Lily (Netflix)

Ghostwriter (Apple TV+)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Big Fib (Disney+)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)

The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

Dash and Lily (Netflix)

Julie and the Phantoms (Netflix)

The Letter for the King (Netflix)

Trinkets (Netflix)

The Young and the Restless (CBS)

All That (Nickelodeon)

The Real (SYNDICATED)

Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)

The Talk (CBS)The Wendy Williams Show (SYNDICATED)

The 48th annual Daytime Emmy Awards aired Friday night on CBS and Paramount+.