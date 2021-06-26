STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Patty Jenkins' 'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' ropes in writer Matthew Robinson

"Rogue Squadron" will be the first feature film in the long-running franchise to be directed by a woman.

Published: 26th June 2021 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2021 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Star Wars film logo

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Lucasfilm has hired writer Matthew Robinson to pen filmmaker Patty Jenkins' upcoming "Star Wars" movie "Rogue Squadron".

According to Deadline, Robinson is best known for co-writing and co-directing the 2009 comedy "The Invention of Lying" with Ricky Gervais.

The movie will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy, as per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm.

It is said to be loosely based on the "X-wing" novels that were released by Bantam Spectra and Del Rey between 1996-2012.

Disney-owned Lucasfilm had announced the movie in December 2020.

At the time, Jenkins, known for directing "Wonder Woman" movies for Warner Bros, had posted a clip on Twitter, revealing that her fighter pilot father inspired her to join the project.

"When he lost his life in service to this country, it ignited a desire in me to turn all of that tragedy and thrill into one day making the greatest fighter pilot movie of all-time," the filmmaker had said.

"Rogue Squadron" will release December 22, 2023.

