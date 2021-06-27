STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

David Patrick Kelly joins cast of upcoming 'Ray Donovan' movie

David Patrick Kelly will play Matty Galloway, a long-time friend of Ray's father Mickey, played by Jon Voight.

Published: 27th June 2021 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

David Patrick Kelly has joined the cast of Ray Donovan.

David Patrick Kelly has joined the cast of Ray Donovan. (File photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Twin Peaks" actor David Patrick Kelly has joined the cast of the movie adaptation of the hit TV show "Ray Donovan".

The film marks Liev Schreiber's return as the titular antihero who is ready to go to any extent to protect his high profile clients.

According to Deadline, Kelly will play Matty Galloway, a long-time friend of Ray's father Mickey (Jon Voight).

The story of the movie will pick up from the end of the seventh and final season, with Mickey in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.

It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

The film will also see Kerris Dorsey reprise her role as Ray's daughter Bridget and Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Ray's half-brother.

AJ Michalka is the other new entry to the cast.

Schreiber will also co-write the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who is attached to direct the film.

Created by Ann Biderman, "Ray Donovan" was one of Showtime's biggest shows.

The network, however, abruptly cancelled the series in February 2020 even when plans were in place for an eighth and final season.

The "Ray Donovan" film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
David Patrick Kelly Ray Donovan Ann Biderman Showtime David Hollander Jon Voight
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp