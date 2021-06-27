David Patrick Kelly joins cast of upcoming 'Ray Donovan' movie

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Twin Peaks" actor David Patrick Kelly has joined the cast of the movie adaptation of the hit TV show "Ray Donovan".

The film marks Liev Schreiber's return as the titular antihero who is ready to go to any extent to protect his high profile clients.

According to Deadline, Kelly will play Matty Galloway, a long-time friend of Ray's father Mickey (Jon Voight).

The story of the movie will pick up from the end of the seventh and final season, with Mickey in the wind and Ray (Schreiber) determined to find and stop him before he can cause any more carnage.

It will also weave together the present-day fallout from the Donovan/Sullivan feud with Ray and Mickey's origin story from 30 years ago.

The film will also see Kerris Dorsey reprise her role as Ray's daughter Bridget and Pooch Hall as Daryll Donovan, Ray's half-brother.

AJ Michalka is the other new entry to the cast.

Schreiber will also co-write the script with series showrunner David Hollander, who is attached to direct the film.

Created by Ann Biderman, "Ray Donovan" was one of Showtime's biggest shows.

The network, however, abruptly cancelled the series in February 2020 even when plans were in place for an eighth and final season.

The "Ray Donovan" film is executive produced by Hollander, Schreiber, Mark Gordon, Bryan Zuriff and Lou Fusaro.