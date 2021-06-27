NBC drama series 'Good Girls' cancelled after four seasons 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Network NBC has cancelled the drama series "Good Girls" after four seasons.

Starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman, the show will end after the network airs its five remaining episodes in July.

According to Variety, the series will not be shopped elsewhere by studio Universal Television despite being a decent draw on Netflix.

Created by Jenna Bans, the series also starred Reno Wilson, Lidya Jewett, Isaiah Stannard, and Matthew Lillard.

Bill Krebs and Carla Banks-Waddles served as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Bans, Mark Wilding and Michael Weaver.

NBC also recently axed the dramas "Manifest", "Debris", and "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist.