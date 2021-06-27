STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quentin Tarantino reconfirms retirement after his next film

Quentin Tarantino admitted that he had considered doing a 'Reservoir Dogs' reboot for his last directorial, but decided against it.

Published: 27th June 2021

Quentin Tarantino said he wants to quit filmmaking as he has given his 30-year long career 'everything' he had. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Director Quentin Tarantino has reiterated his plans to retire after making one more film as the Oscar-nominated filmmaker believes it is better to bid adieu when one is at their peak.

Tarantino, known for avant garde films like "Pulp Fiction", "Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Volume 2", and "Inglourious Basterds", said he wants to quit as he has given his 30-year long career "everything" he had.

The director confirmed his plans to retire after his tenth film on "Real Time With Bill Maher" on which he appeared to promote his novel "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood", based on his ninth film of the same name.

"You're too young to quit and you're at the top of your game," Maher said.

To which Tarantino, 58, replied, "That's why I want to quit".

"Because I know film history and from here on end, directors do not get better," he added as the audience cheered him on.

The filmmaker said he has had a "really long career".

"I don't have a reason that I would want to say out loud that's going to win any argument in the court of public opinion or supreme court or anything like that. At the same time, working for 30 years doing as many movies as I've done is not as many as other people but that's a long career. That's a really long career. And I've given it everything I have," Tarantino added.

Maher, in turn, said practice makes perfect and wondered if a "Reservoir Dogs" reboot would be better than the director's 1992 feature debut.

The filmmaker admitted he had "considered" doing the same for his last directorial, but eventually decided against it.

"I won't do it, Internet! But I considered it," Tarantino said.

The director's ninth movie "Once Upon a Time Hollywood", which was released in 2019 to acclaim as Tarantino's love letter to the art of filmmaking, earned 10 Academy Award nominations and won best supporting actor for Brad Pitt and best production design.

