Timothee Chalamet-starrer 'Dune' delayed again, new release date revealed

The new release date of 'Dune' coincides with the release of 'The French Dispatch', which also stars Timothee Chalamet.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

The Timothee Chalamet- starrer was originally set for December 18, 2020, before being punted to 2021 due to the pandemic. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The wait for 'Dune' just got a bit longer. Warner Bros. has shifted the much-awaited sci-fi film to three weeks later, putting it at October 22, 2021.

As per Variety, it was previously set to release on October 1. The move was part of a larger release date shuffle by Warner Bros. recently.

'The Many Saints of Newark' was pushed back one week, taking the original spot held by 'Dune'. The 'Sopranos' prequel will now debut on October 1, a week later than its previous date of September 24.

The shuffle also affected Clint Eastwood's upcoming film 'Cry Macho', which was bumped up one month after 'Dune' took its previous spot. 'Cry Macho' will now release on September 17, three weeks ahead of its prior date of October 22.

This is the latest delay for 'Dune', helmed by Denis Villeneuve. The hotly-anticipated film was originally set for December 18, 2020, before being punted nearly a year to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film's cast includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem.

The upcoming movie tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people.

The movie, which will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is based on Frank Herbert's seminal science fiction bestseller.

Coincidentally, 'Dune's' new release date falls on the same day as 'The French Dispatch', both films star Chalamet. That's a double treat for all the Chalamet fans.

In late 2020, Warner Bros. made the bombshell decision to release its entire 2021 slate of films simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max for a limited time.

These films, including upcoming releases like 'The Suicide Squad' and 'The Matrix 4' are still expected to follow that release plan.

Comments

