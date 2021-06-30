STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I'm a big Jonathan Larson fan: Vanessa Hudgens

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about working with Andrew Garfield and their upcoming film 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:56 PM

Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Vanessa Hudgens has opened up about working with Andrew Garfield and their upcoming film "Tick, Tick... Boom!". The film is based on the semi-autobiographical musical of the same name by Jonathan Larson, and is The film is directed by Lin Manuel Miranda.

"I'm a big Jonathan Larson fan. I was introduced to his work fell in love with a world that Jonathan Larson wrote and created. So, after that I am playing a different character, that to me is the legacy that is Jonathan Larson," Hudgens said on "The Drew Barrymore Show".

"Then, I heard about 'Tick Tick... Boom!' and I was like, I must be a part of this movie in whatever capacity. I ended up getting to play a part and Donovan is played by Andrew Garfield," she added.

"It's special because he wrote for himself as a one-man play and it's autobiographical. It just really sets the tone and gives you a peek into what it was being a struggling artiste," she added.

"I can't wait for this, Jonathan Larson, Lin Manuel view, Andrew Garfield, and a tattoo to commemorate the end of it," she concluded on Barrymore's show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

