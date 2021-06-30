John Lithgow to return as Trinity Killer in Dexter revival series

By Express News Service

Actor John Lithgow is all set to make a comeback as Trinity Killer. The Emmy-winning actor will make a short appearance in Showtime’s upcoming Dexter revival series. Lithgow appeared as the revered but feared Trinity Killer/Arthur Mitchell in the fourth season of the original show - a role which garnered him five Emmy awards. Lithgow’s character was soundly bumped off by Dexter Morgan in the season finale episode titled The Getaway.

There are no details available as to how the Trinity Killer will make a reentry in this 10-episode limited series lead by Michael C Hall.Dexter originally ran for eight seasons and followed the life of the titular character, a serial killer who targets other serial killers while also working as a blood spatter expert for the Miami Police Department.

The production of the limited series revival of Dexter will begin in 2021 with Clyde Phillips returning as series showrunner. The revival series will be executive produced by Clyde Phillips, Michael C Hall, John Goldwyn, Sara Colleton, Bill Carraro and Scott Reynolds.