STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Kelly Bishop joins 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel' Season 4

Bishop is the latest addition to the Amazon Prime Video series after her "Gilmore Girls" co-star Milo Ventimiglia joined the cast earlier this month.

Published: 30th June 2021 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

Marvelous Mrs Maisel

A still from season 1 from the Marvelous Mrs Maisel (Photo | IMDB)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Kelly Bishop is set to reunite with her "Gilmore Girls" creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino in the fourth season of their multiple award-winning show "The Marvelous Mrs Maisel".

Bishop is the latest addition to the Amazon Prime Video series after her "Gilmore Girls" co-star Milo Ventimiglia joined the cast earlier this month.

While the streamer did not reveal any character details for Bishop, it is known that she will guest star in the upcoming season, reported Deadline.

The previous season saw Rachel Brosnahan's Midge and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover that life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) was glamorous but humbling.

The acclaimed comedy drama also stars Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak and Caroline Aaron.

Jackie Hoffman and Allison Guinn also round out the cast for the new season.

Production on the fourth season began in January this year in New York following industry Covid protocols as well as local health guidelines.

Bishop, whose acting credits include "Dirty Dancing" and "A Chorus Line", has also collaborated with the Palladinos in "Bunheads".

She most recently reprised her role as Emily in Netflix's "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kelly Bishop The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp