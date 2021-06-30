STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Would love to see more Jakob: John Cena on future of his 'Fast and Furious' character

The 44-year-old actor made his debut in the ninth installment of the long-running action franchise, which released in the US last week to box office success.

Published: 30th June 2021 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

John Cena plays Jakob, the estranged younger brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious movie series

John Cena plays Jakob, the estranged younger brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto in the ninth installment of the Fast and Furious movie series (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star John Cena says he is ready to reprise his role of Jakob for another "Fast and Furious" movie if the audience enjoys watching "F9".

The 44-year-old actor made his debut in the ninth installment of the long-running action franchise, which released in the US last week to box office success.

Cena plays Jakob, the estranged younger brother of Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto, in the Justin Lin-directed movie.

During an interview with Insider, the actor was asked whether he would like to return for the franchise's tenth chapter.

To this, Cena said, "I'm a fan. So, I want to say that I would love to see more Jakob. As the rookie on the squad, I'm not near high enough to make any of those decisions."

"I just really hope that the world enjoys 'F9'. If they enjoy it, maybe I'll get another shot," he added.

"Fast and Furious 9" also features Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron.

Since its release, the movie has grossed over USD 400 million at the global box office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
John Cena Vin Diesel Fast and Furious 9
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp