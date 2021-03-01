STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Golden Globes 2021: Jodie Foster accepts award with pet dog and wife Alexandra Hedison

Foster - who in 2021 won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for 'The Mauritanian' - was for years private about her sexuality.

Published: 01st March 2021 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog Ziggy, accepts the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for 'The Mauritanian' as her wife Alexandra Hedison looks on at right at the Golden Globe Awards. In right, Jodie Foster in 'The Mauritanian.' (Photo | AP)

Jodie Foster, left, holding her dog Ziggy, accepts the award for best supporting actress in a motion picture for 'The Mauritanian' as her wife Alexandra Hedison looks on at right at the Golden Globe A

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Eight years after publicly coming out on stage at the Golden Globes, American actor Jodie Foster sealed her win this year with a kiss on the lips from her wife, Alexandra Hedison.

According to Page Six, the 58-year-old actor who was clad in a pyjama, as she cuddled up on the couch with Hedison and their dog while virtually accepting her honour said, "I love my wife -- thank you, Alex!"

Foster - who in 2021 won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for 'The Mauritanian' - was for years private about her sexuality, only coming out during an acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 70th Golden Globe Awards in 2013.

"I guess I have a sudden urge to say something that I've never been able to air in public that I'm a little nervous about -- but maybe not as nervous as my publicist. So I'm just going to put it out there, loud and proud, right? I'm going to need your support on this. I am, uh ... I'm single," she said at the time, per The Hollywood Reporter.

IN PICS | Golden Globes 2021 - Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners

She continued, "I already did my coming out a thousand years ago, in the Stone Age. Those very quaint days when a fragile young girl would open up to friends and family and co-workers then gradually to everyone that knew her, everyone she actually met. But now apparently I'm told that every celebrity is to honour the details of their private life with a press conference, a fragrance and a primetime reality show."

At the time, she publicly thanked her former partner Cydney Bernard, with whom she has two sons, Charlie and Kit.

"There's no way I could ever stand here without acknowledging one of the deepest loves of my life: my heroic co-parent, my ex-partner in love but righteous soul sister in life, my confessor, ski buddy, consigliere, most beloved BFF of 20 years, Cydney Bernard," she said.

As reported by Page Six, Foster and Hedison tied the knot the following year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Golden Globes Jodie Foster
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp