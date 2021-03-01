STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen takes dig at Giuliani, Trump during acceptance speech

In his speech for the best actor win, Cohen poked fun at former US President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the presidential election results.

Published: 01st March 2021 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

In this video grab issued by NBC, Sacha Baron Cohen, left, accepts the award for best picture, musical or comedy, for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' as his wife Isla Fisher looks on. (Photo | AP)

In this video grab issued by NBC, Sacha Baron Cohen, left, accepts the award for best picture, musical or comedy, for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' as his wife Isla Fisher looks on. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After bagging two Golden Globes accolades, British actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen called out the "all-white" Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), and he also thanked Rudy Giuliani, who made a reluctant appearance in the 'Borat Subsequent Flim'.

HFPA is the voting body behind the annual awards show and it has come under severe criticism this year for the lack of representation within its board and in terms of nominations as well.

Cohen's mention of Rudy Giuliani was in reference to his cringe-worthy interview with Cohen's co-star Maria Bakalova that also capped off a wild 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm'.

'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' bagged Golden Globe 2021 award for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. Cohen also won the Golden Globe in the category of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

"Thank you to the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press. I have gotta say this movie couldn't have been possible without my co-star, a fresh, new talent who came from nowhere and turned out to be a comedy genius," Variety quoted Cohen as saying.

"I am talking, of course, about Rudy Giuliani. I mean, who can get more laughs out of one unzipping? Incredible. Our movie was just the beginning for him, Rudy went on to star in a string of comedy films. Hits like 'Four Seasons Landscaping,' 'Hair Dye Another Day' and the courtroom drama A Very Public Fart," he added.

Cohen's win came 15 years after winning the same accolade for the 2006 mockumentary 'Borat', and as a result, the British actor is now the first person in the history of Golden Globes to win two awards for the same film character, Kazakh journalist Borat Sagdiyev.

In his speech for the best actor win, Cohen poked fun at former US President Donald Trump's refusal to accept the presidential election results.

"Hold on, Donald Trump is contesting the result. He's claiming that a lot of dead people voted, which is a very rude thing to say about the HFPA," said Cohen.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards took place nearly two months later than normal, due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on cinema and television.

This was the first bi-coastal ceremony, with Tina Fey co-hosting from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler co-hosting from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The nominees for Golden Globes were announced on February 3 and Jane Fonda and Norman Lear were announced as the recipients of the Cecil B. DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award, respectively. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sacha Baron Cohen Golden Globes 2021 Golden Globes
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp