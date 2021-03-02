STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Constance Wu boards Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Terminal List' series

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

Published: 02nd March 2021 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Constance Wu has joined Hollywood star Chris Pratt in Amazon's "The Terminal List" series.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of "The Equalizer" and "Training Day" fame.

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

"Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves," the official plotline of the show read.

Wu, known for starring in movies such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Hustlers", will star as Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power, according to Variety.

Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms.

Now at a crossroads in her career, Katie finds an unlikely ally in Reece.

She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he's fighting against to light.

The movie will also feature actor Taylor Kitsch in the role of Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and Reece's best friend.

David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show, which marks Pratt's return to television after he featured in shows such as "Parks and Recreation" and "Everwood".

DiGilio will also serve as the showrunner.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher will executive produce the show through their Indivisible Productions, alongside Fuqua, DiGilio, Daniel Shattuck and Carr.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Constance Wu Chris Pratt The Terminal List
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp