Constance Wu boards Chris Pratt-starrer 'The Terminal List' series

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Constance Wu has joined Hollywood star Chris Pratt in Amazon's "The Terminal List" series.

Based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel of the same name, the conspiracy-thriller show will be directed by Antoine Fuqua of "The Equalizer" and "Training Day" fame.

The story follows James Reece (Pratt) whose entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission.

"Reece returns home with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves," the official plotline of the show read.

Wu, known for starring in movies such as "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Hustlers", will star as Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power, according to Variety.

Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms.

Now at a crossroads in her career, Katie finds an unlikely ally in Reece.

She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he's fighting against to light.

The movie will also feature actor Taylor Kitsch in the role of Ben Edwards, a former SEAL and Reece's best friend.

David DiGilio is adapting the book for the show, which marks Pratt's return to television after he featured in shows such as "Parks and Recreation" and "Everwood".

DiGilio will also serve as the showrunner.

Pratt and Jon Schumacher will executive produce the show through their Indivisible Productions, alongside Fuqua, DiGilio, Daniel Shattuck and Carr.