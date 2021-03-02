Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey features a subtle nod to Princess Diana

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who is pregnant with her and Prince Harry's baby, paid tribute to her husband's late mother Princess Diana during the couple's highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

According to E!News, in a preview for the tell-all, which is set to air on March 7, Archie Harrison's mom could be seen wearing Princess Diana's bracelet.

It is the same bracelet that Harry took two stones to have Meghan's engagement ring made. The outlet has learned that the couple wanted the bracelet to be worn in order to have his mother there with them during the interview.

In a sneak peek from the bombshell sit-down, Harry even referenced Diana's death, saying his "biggest concern" with the scrutiny they have received from the British press has been "history repeating itself."

Per E!News, Harry told Oprah in another preview clip, "You know for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side. Because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago."

As reported by E!News, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back from royal life in January 2020. Since that time, the pair has relocated to Southern California with their son Archie.

As the family prepares to add a new member, Meghan, who suffered a miscarriage in July 2020, and Harry have made the decision not to return as working members of the royal family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family. Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," Buckingham Palace announced in a statement on February 19.

"The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will, therefore, be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family," the statement continued.

"While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

'Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special' will air on Sunday, March 7 at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST.