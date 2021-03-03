STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

73rd Primetime Emmy Awards to be held in September 

The Television Academy, home of the Emmys, unveiled the date on its official website, adding the ceremony will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.

Published: 03rd March 2021 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

International Emmy Awards

International Emmy Awards (Photo | International Emmy Awards Facebook)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: The 73rd edition of the Primetime Emmy Awards will air on September 19, CBS and the Television Academy have announced.

The Television Academy, home of the Emmys, unveiled the date on its official website, adding the ceremony will also be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus, the streaming platform that launches on March 4.

"Host(s), producers and venue for the 73rd Emmy Awards will be announced at a later date," the organisers said in a statement.

Golden Globes 2021: Click here for the full list of winners

The announcement comes days after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) gave away the Golden Globe Awards.

The scaled-down virtual ceremony, which marked the beginning of the award season, was held bi-coastally from Beverly Hills, California and New York due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is still unclear how the Emmys will be conducted in the wake of the ongoing pandemic and related safety protocols, which includes restrictions on live productions.

Last year's edition was held on September 22 in a hybrid format -- in-person and virtual, which was broadcast on ABC and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from Staples Center here and most presenters and nominees joining in remotely from home.

CBS last hosted the Emmys as part of the broadcast networks' deal in 2017, when Stephen Colbert presented the show.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Emmy Awards Emmy Awards
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp