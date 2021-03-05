STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nickelodeon making new 'SpongeBob SquarePants' spin-off centered on Patrick Star

A new world of Bikini Bottom characters will be introduced to fans, including Squidina, Patrick's eight-year-old little sister, his parents, Bunny and Cecil, and his grandpa, GrandPat.

Published: 05th March 2021 06:54 PM

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American television channel Nickelodeon on Thursday (local time) confirmed that they have a 'SpongeBob SquarePants' spin-off titled 'The Patrick Star Show' under development.

According to People magazine, the new series, which will premiere on the network this summer will be a prequel that follows a younger Patrick Star who still lives with his family and hosts a TV show from his childhood bedroom.

Bill Fagerbakke, who has voiced the pink starfish since 1999, will return to play the beloved character.

A new world of Bikini Bottom characters will be introduced to fans, including Squidina, Patrick's eight-year-old little sister, his parents, Bunny and Cecil, and his grandpa, GrandPat.

Brian Robbins, president of Nickelodeon, said this isn't the only character spin-off series fans can expect in the future, calling the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise "a mini-Marvel Universe."

In a statement, he said, "There is seemingly an endless amount of stories with this franchise. You'll see movies with spinoff characters. I think you'll see more shows like Patrick, and some other characters, and some different live stuff. It's kind of endless when you think about the cast."

As per People magazine, 'The Patrick Star Show' will have a total of 13 episodes, which have been ordered to premiere this year. 

