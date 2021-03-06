STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Miley Cyrus opens up about her 'identity crisis' after playing Hannah Montana

Cyrus said she "really had to break that" mentality, adding that her album 'Bangerz' was her first foray into finding her identity outside of the popular Disney channel character.

Published: 06th March 2021 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana (Photo | File, AP)

Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana (Photo | File, AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American singer Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the 'identity crisis' she suffered after playing the role of Hannah Montana in Disney Channel's famous sitcom 'Hannah Montana'.

As per E! News, in a recent interview with Spotify's Rock This with host Allison Hagendorf, the 'Plastic Hearts' hitmaker spoke about how her early days of fame on the popular show in which she played a teen also named Miley who had a secret identity as a superstar, messed with her head.

"Talk about an identity crisis," she said of playing the titular role of the regular teen by day, pop star by night on the show for seasons from 2006 to 2011.

"I had gone from being a character almost as often as I was myself. And actually, the concept of the show is that when you're this character, when you have this alter ego, you're valuable. You've got like millions of fans, you're like the biggest star in the world. And then the concept was that when I looked like myself when I didn't have the wig on anymore, that no one cared about me. I wasn't a star anymore," Cyrus said.

"So, that was drilled into my head. Like, without being Hannah Montana, no one cares about you. And that was the concept," the singer added.

Cyrus said she "really had to break that" mentality, adding that her album 'Bangerz' was her first foray into finding her identity outside of the popular Disney channel character.

She said, "And so I really had to break that and I think that's maybe why I almost created a characterized version of myself at times. ... I never created a character where it wasn't me, but I was aware of how people saw me and I may be played into it a little bit."

In a December interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus said that she "felt like I was never going to amount to the success of Hannah Montana," adding that she "had to evolve" because the character was "larger than life."

She added, "Really, Hannah Montana was not a character. The concept of the show, it's me. I've had to really come to terms with that and not be third-person about it."

Cyrus has still been able to look back on her Hannah Montana days with a lighthearted lens. Earlier this week, Cyrus joked around about the character on social media with Lil Nas X and Megan Thee Stallion.

The singer paid homage to her former alter ego in a TikTok duet with Nas X and a tweet about a collaboration with Megan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Miley Cyrus Hannah montana
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Delhi to have its own school education board: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp