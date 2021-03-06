STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nicholas Cage ties the knot for fifth time, marries girlfriend Riko Shibata

The duo got married in Las Vegas on February 16 in a small ceremony, a date chosen to honour the birthday of Cage's late father.

Published: 06th March 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Nicholas Cage (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Nicolas Cage and girlfriend Riko Shibata have tied the knot.

"It's true, and we are very happy," the 57-year-old actor said in a brief statement, obtained by Page Six magazine.

In the photos from wedding ceremony, Shibata, 26, was seen in a handmade bridal kimono, while Cage was wearing tuxedo.

This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas.

The actor, known for movies such as "Leaving Las Vegas", "Con Air", "Adaptation" and "National Treasure" series, was granted a divorce two months later.

Cage's previous high-profile relationships include marriages to Patricia Arquette (1995 to 2001) and Lisa Marie Presley (2002 to 2004).

According to Cage's representative, the couple started dating after they met in Shiga, Japan, over a year ago.

The wedding ceremony was followed by a small reception attended by Cage's ex-wife Alice Kim (2004 to 2016) and their 15-year-old son Kal-El.

Cage also shares son Weston, 30, with actor Christina Fulton.

