STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Andy Serkis says he went 'pretty method' to play Gollum on 'The Lord of the Rings' trilogy

The actor believes he would not have been able to handle the fame that the trilogy sparked had he been younger.

Published: 09th March 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Actor-turned-director Andy Serkis

Actor-turned-director Andy Serkis (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British actor Any Serkis has revealed that he spent hours walking on all fours to perfect his portrayal of Gollum in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy.

The 56-year-old actor said he went "pretty method" for the character, a former Hobbit, who gets deformed and twisted due to his attachment and the possession of the Ring.

In an interview with The Guardian, Serkis said he spent hours walking on all fours on the set of the Peter Jackson-directed hit fantasy trilogy.

"I used to walk on all fours off set when we were filming Lord of the Rings. I spent a lot of time in preparation for that (Gollum). I would go off for walks on all fours for hours. I did occasionally come into contact with other people, so I just had to pretend I was looking for something. It's fair to say that's pretty method," Serkis said.

British actor Any Serkis as Gollum in "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy

The actor believes he would not have been able to handle the fame that the trilogy sparked had he been younger.

"I don't think I could have handled the sort of fame Lord of the Rings sparked if I'd been younger. I was in my late 30s when it exploded. I'm grateful it happened when it did. It was an extraordinary time; so many things came out of that experience and whether I like it or not that role lives with me on a daily basis. It will never go away," he said.

As Serkis recalls, he spent hours off the set walking on all fours just like Gollum in both private and public spaces.

The actor would run into people while on all fours and would have to come up with a plausible reason for being so close to the ground, such as looking for an item he dropped on the floor.

"I used to walk on all fours off set when we were filming 'Lord of the Rings,'" Serkis said.

"I spent a lot of time in preparation for that; I would go off for walks on all fours for hours. I did occasionally come into contact with other people, so I just had to pretend I was looking for something. It's fair to say that's pretty method."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andy Serkis he Lord of the Rings Gollum
India Matters
A file picture of a health worker taking the jab in Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Higher efficacy of Covishield with 12-week gap between doses: Study
Students after JEE (Mains) exam at a centre in national capital on Sunday (Photo | PTI)
JEE Main 2021 results declared,  6 candidates score perfect 100
Representational Image. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Amid poll season, Tamil Nadu must guard against second COVID-19 wave
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
50% quota cap could be up for review as SC seeks Centre's response

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)
Will Naam Thamizhar Katchi swing DMK's votes in this election?
Mutant COVID-19 viruses converging to become ‘super variant’: Study
Gallery
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran among CPM ministers not to contest again
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp