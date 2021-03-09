STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Critics’ Choice Awards for Nomadland, The Crown 

Nomadland and The Crown won big at the 26th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards that was held earlier today.

Published: 09th March 2021 10:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

Michael Wolf Snyder worked as a production sound mixer on the Golden Globe winning film 'Nomadland'.

Frances McDormand in a scene from the film 'Nomadland.' (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

The ceremony hosted by Taye Diggs was held as an in-person/virtual hybrid show. Similar to the recently held Golden Globes award ceremony, a few presenters were present on a stage in Los Angeles, while nominees appeared on screen from all across the world.Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, won the award for the Best Picture, while Chloe Zhao won the Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year due to colon cancer, won the Best Actor for his role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and Carey Mulligan won the Best Actress award for Promising Young Women.The Crown saw Josh O’Connor and Emma Corrin win under the Best Actor and Best Actress in Drama Series categories respectively. Gillian Anderson won the Best Supporting Actress award in Drama Series for her role of former British Prime Minister Margret Thatcher on the show.

Jason Sudeikis’ Ted Lasso won big awards in the TV comedy category, winning the Best Comedy award, as well as trophies for Sudeikis (Best Actor in Comedy Series) and Hannah Waddingham (Best Actress in a Comedy Series). The Canadian comedy show Schitt’s Creek won two awards, both in acting categories. Catherine O’Hara won the Best Actress in a Comedy Series, while Daniel Levy won the Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award.

