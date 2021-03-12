STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'The Boys' spinoff nearing series order at Amazon, Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair join cast

Amazon had announced that they were moving ahead with a spinoff in September 2020.

Published: 12th March 2021 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2021 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

'The Boys' poster.

'The Boys' poster.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amazon Prime Video has announced that their untitled "The Boys" spinoff is now nearing the formal greenlight at the studio with Lizze Broadway and Jaz Sinclair joining the ensemble cast of the irreverent superhero drama.

Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (and run by Vought International), the untitled Boys spinoff is described as an irreverent, R-rated series that explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.

Part college show, part Hunger Games -- with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys, the official logline read.

Broadway, whose past TV credits include "The Rookie", "Bones" and "Splitting up Together" will play the role of Emma, a young superhero.

Sinclair, who most recently starred in "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" and featured in "The Vampire Diaries", has been cast as Marie, another of the young superheroes.

The spinoff, like "The Boys", is also produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film.

Craig Rosenberg will serve as executive producer/showrunner.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson will serve as executive producers.

Serving as co-executive Producers for the series are Sarah Carbiener, Erica Rosbe, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira, Zak Schwartz.

"The Boys" became popular for its different take on superheroes, who are popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods -- abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good.

