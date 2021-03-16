STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Here's how Oscars 2021 will be held amid COVID-19 pandemic

The event will utilise Los Angeles' Union Station as a venue, in the wake of being compelled to move because of the pandemic restrictions put in place.

Published: 16th March 2021 04:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo | AP)

Oscar statues stand off of Hollywood Boulevard in preparation for Sunday's 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced by global star Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas on Monday, and with it came the details of how the ceremony will be held.

The event will utilise Los Angeles' Union Station as a venue, in the wake of being compelled to move because of the pandemic restrictions put in place. Variety has obtained some concrete details through an exclusive letter that was sent to all Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences members from Academy President David Rubin specifying how the ceremony will be held.

Variety reported that this year, the Academy has decided to not hold any in-person events. However, only the people who are the nominees themselves, their guests, and the ceremony's presenters will be allowed to enter the hall.

The show will be produced by Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh. While the official announcement about the hosts of the show is kept under wraps, other major details, including the nominations were disclosed on Monday.

The Oscars will be telecasted live on April 25 on ABC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
93rd Academy Awards Oscar Awards venue Priyanka Chopra Los Angeles Union Station Academy of Motion Picture Arts
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp