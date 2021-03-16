STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Idris Elba inks multi-book deal with HarperCollins

As part of the multi-book deal, the actor will be publishing picture books and fiction that he developed in collaboration with his writing partner Robyn Charteris.

Published: 16th March 2021 03:14 PM

Idris Elba

Idris Elba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Idris Elba has signed a deal with publisher HarperCollins to come out with a range of children's books inspired by his daughter Isan Elba.

As part of the multi-book deal, the actor will be publishing picture books and fiction that he developed in collaboration with his writing partner Robyn Charteris. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the books are set to launch in 2022.

"I feel privileged to have the opportunity to bring stories inspired by my daughter to life with my incredible partner Robyn Charteris, and the powerhouse team at HarperCollins," Elba said in a statement.

Charteris has previously penned drama, pre-school and animation TV shows, including the soap "Crossroads". Ann-Janine Murtagh, executive publisher at HarperCollins Children's Books, hailed Elba as one of the most iconic and multi-talented creatives of his generation.

"I am delighted that he is joining the HarperCollins Children's Books list. From the outset, Idris had a very clear vision of the characters and stories he has imagined, and is passionate about creating books that will appeal to all children," she added.

On the film front, Elba will next be seen in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" and Netflix movie "Concrete Cowboy".

