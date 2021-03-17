STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Daniel Kaluuya, Carey Mulligan to host 'SNL' in April

Kaluuya, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah", will emcee the April 3 episode of "SNL".

Published: 17th March 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Kaluuya poses in the press room with the award for outstanding actor in a motion picture for 'Get Out' at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards

Daniel Kaluuya poses in the press room with an award for 'Get Out' at the 49th annual NAACP Image Awards.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British stars Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan are set to make their debuts as "Saturday Night Live!" hosts.

The late-night comedy sketch show will return on NBC on March 27, after a month-long hiatus, with previously-announced host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow, reported Variety.

Kaluuya, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah", will emcee the April 3 episode of "SNL".

He will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent.

Mulligan, the star of films such as "An Education", "Shame", "Wildlife" and "The Dig", will host the April 10 episode with Kid Cudi as the musical guest.

She recently bagged an Academy Award nomination for best actor for her role in Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman".

Kaluuya, who played Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah", is nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Oscars, which will be held on April 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Daniel Kaluuya SNL Saturday night live
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp