Daniel Kaluuya, Carey Mulligan to host 'SNL' in April

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British stars Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan are set to make their debuts as "Saturday Night Live!" hosts.

The late-night comedy sketch show will return on NBC on March 27, after a month-long hiatus, with previously-announced host Maya Rudolph and musical guest Jack Harlow, reported Variety.

Kaluuya, who is currently receiving critical acclaim for his performance in "Judas and the Black Messiah", will emcee the April 3 episode of "SNL".

He will be joined by musical guest St. Vincent.

Mulligan, the star of films such as "An Education", "Shame", "Wildlife" and "The Dig", will host the April 10 episode with Kid Cudi as the musical guest.

She recently bagged an Academy Award nomination for best actor for her role in Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman".

Kaluuya, who played Fred Hampton in "Judas and the Black Messiah", is nominated in the best supporting actor category at the Oscars, which will be held on April 25.