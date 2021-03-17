Dev Patel’s directorial debut ' Monkey Man' acquired by Netflix

By Express News Service

The worldwide rights of actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man has been acquired by Netflix in a $30 million deal.The rights agreement, however, does exclude Spain, Latin America, Iceland, Former Yugoslavia, Poland, Russia and Baltic States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Pan-Asian PTV and China, where there are pre-existing deals. Written by Patel, Paul Angunawela, and John Collee, Monkey Man, set in India, follows Patel as a hero who emerges from prison to take on a world filled with corporate greed and eroding spiritual values.

The cast of this revenge-saga also includes Sharlto Copley (Maleficent, Ted K) and Sobhita Dhulipala (Made in Heaven, Ghost Stories).Monkey Man is a co-production between BRON Studios and Thunder Road Pictures, in association with Creative Wealth Media.

The film is produced by Patel, Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Jomon Thomas, Samarth Sahni, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. Executive producers include Thunder Road’s Jonathan Fuhrman, BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Creative Wealth’s Jason Cloth, BRON’s Steven Thibault and Natalya Pavchinskaya.The Netflix film is currently slated to premiere in 2022.