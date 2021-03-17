STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sobhita Dhulipala opens up about working with Dev Patel in 'Monkey Man'

With the pandemic last year, the 'Made In Heaven' actor shot for 'Monkey Man' in Indonesia for four months.

Published: 17th March 2021 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 04:50 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo | Sobhita Dhulipala, Instagram)

Actress Sobhita Dhulipala (Photo | Sobhita Dhulipala, Instagram)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Sobhita Dhulipala, who will be featuring in actor Dev Patel's Hollywood directorial debut 'Monkey Man', opened up about working with him.

Speaking about the upcoming project, Dhulipala revealed, "I had auditioned for it almost five years ago and I got a call back in a few days for a screen test with Dev. I remember it was on the day I was leaving for the Cannes Film festival with my first film Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016)."

She added, "All these years later and many turns in the journey of the film and our individual lives, later looks like we belonged with each other all along. What appealed to me about the project is that it's a collaborative spirit, a young and rather eccentric approach to the story, and most certainly the people involved. I knew it would be special from the get-go. I really enjoyed my character's tender dilemmas, they were as glamorous as sorrowful."

With the pandemic last year, the 'Made In Heaven' actor shot for 'Monkey Man' in Indonesia for four months.

She stated it was "incredibly wholesome and introspective". Dhulipala added, "This is the closest I have been to my own self, my family, and my pursuits. I shot for Monkey Man during a global health crisis, which has its share of inconveniences but that aside, I didn't find my journey during the film particularly challenging or difficult. I enjoyed every second of the ride."

"It is the greatest era for potent crossovers in all fields, I am very inspired by the many hard workers who stand tall globally. I am too much of a wayfarer to feel bogged down by expectations on any front. It's a short, short life, you know? Gratitude and passion will light my path," she concluded.

Dhulipala is on roll with her current lineup of projects which includes 'Major' starring Advi Shesh, 'Kurup' with Dulquer Salmaan, a Tamil magnum opus, and season two of the hit Amazon Prime series 'Made In Heaven'. 

