Tom Hiddleston to star in Apple's 'Essex Serpent'

Based on author Sarah Perry's novel, the 19th century-set story revolves around a newly widowed woman, who, having been released from an abusive marriage, moves from Victorian London 

Published: 17th March 2021 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Tom Hiddleston | AP

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Marvel star Tom Hiddleston has joined Claire Danes in the series adaptation of "The Essex Serpent" from the Apple TV Plus.

Based on author Sarah Perry's novel, the 19th century-set story revolves around a newly widowed woman Cora (Danes), who, having been released from an abusive marriage, moves from Victorian London to a small village in the county of Essex.

She is fascinated by a local superstition that a mythical creature known as the Essex Serpent has returned to the area.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hiddleston will play Will Ransome, a trusted leader in a small English community.

It is the latest small-screen project for the Emmy-nominated actor, who will next reprise his Marvel Cinematic Universe role Loki in the titular Disney Plus series.

Acclaimed filmmaker Clio Barnard is attached to direct the Apple period drama, adapted by Anna Symon for the screen.

See-Saw Films will produce the series for the streaming platform.

Hiddleston's credits also include "The Night Manager" and "Kong: Skull Island".

