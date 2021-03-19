STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Angelina Jolie files evidence supporting domestic abuse claim against Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie filed papers as evidence in the court in support of domestic abuse allegations against her former husband, Brad Pitt.  

Published: 19th March 2021 10:47 AM

Actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Actors Angelina Jolie (R) and Brad Pitt (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Angelina Jolie filed papers as evidence in the court in support of domestic abuse allegations against her former husband, Brad Pitt.  The Salt actor has filed documents indicating she and her children are willing to offer “proof and authority in support” of their claims against Pitt. Jolie has agreed to provide testimony, along with the “testimony of minor children”, according to a report in US Weekly.

“If Angelina has more documentation to prove domestic violence towards her or the children, she can submit it as a supplemental offer to prove in trial,” an American family law expert told the publication.“She can say these are the documentation in addition to what she already presented.

This could mean it’s a more recent instance (of domestic violence), or further documentation related to what was presented before,” the expert added. Furthermore, the report stated that all six of the former couple’s kids could freely speak in court in their divorce hearings. Meanwhile, a source close to Pitt told US Weekly that the filing is merely an attempt to hurt the 57-year-old actor.

“Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad,” the source said.

