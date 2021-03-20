STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal to star in Sam Hargrave-directed 'Combat Control' movie

The film will follow the story of Chapman, an Air Force Combat Control Technician (CCT) who died in battle during the War in Afghanistan.

Published: 20th March 2021 03:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal has been roped in to play a war hero in the upcoming film "Combat Control", to be directed by "Extraction" filmmaker Sam Hargrave.

'Combat Control' is based on the New York Times bestseller book "Alone at Dawn" by authors Dan Schilling and Lori Chapman Longfritz.

It focuses on the true story of American war veteran John Chapman, to be played by Gyllenhaal.

According to Deadline, Hargrave and Shelby Malone will serve as associate producers on the project.

Gyllenhaal and Ryan Cassells are attached as executive producers.

Michael Russell Gunn has penned the screenplay.

The film will follow the story of Chapman, an Air Force Combat Control Technician (CCT) who died in battle during the War in Afghanistan.

As there were no eyewitnesses to his actions, Air Force Captain Cora Alexander was tasked with investigating what happened to Chapman and proving that he was a worthy recipient of a Medal of Honor.

Chapman was awarded a Medal of Honor in 2018.

Schilling, who also worked as a CCT like Chapman, will serve as a military consultant on the film.

MGM is in talks to acquire the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jake Gyllenhaal Combat Control
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp