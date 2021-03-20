STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daniel Radcliffe to play villain in Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum's 'The Lost City of D'

The film's cast also include actors Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

Published: 20th March 2021 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

Daniel Radcliffe's favorite movie of is '12 Angry Men'.

Hollywood actor Daniel Radcliffe (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: British star Daniel Radcliffe will co-star with Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in the romantic action-adventure film "The Lost City of D".

Radcliffe, the star of the "Harry Potter" film series, will play the villain in the movie, which hails from Paramount Pictures, reported Variety.

The film's cast also include actors Patti Harrison and Da'Vine Joy Randolph.

"The Lost City of D" follows a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who was sure nothing could be worse than getting stuck on a book tour with her cover model (Tatum), until a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into a cutthroat jungle adventure, proving life can be so much stranger, and more romantic, than any of her paperback fictions.

Adam and Aaron Nee, best known for the 2015 indie "Band of Robbers", will direct the project.

Dana Fox has written the most recent draft of the script, based on an idea and treatment by Seth Gordon.

Bullock is also producing the film via her Fortis Films banner, along with Gordon's Exhibit A and Liza Chasin and her 3dot Productions.

"The Lost City of D" is slated for an April 2022 release.

