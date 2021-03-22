STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

Demi Lovato reflects on emotional Grammys comeback after 2018 overdose

As per People magazine, Lovato opened up about her stage comeback in a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

Published: 22nd March 2021 02:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 02:57 PM   |  A+A-

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato (Photo | File/AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Singer-actor Demi Lovato recently opened up about her emotional performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which was the first time she had been on stage following her near-fatal 2018 drug overdose.

As per People magazine, Lovato opened up about her stage comeback in a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning.

After singing the first few lyrics of her song 'Anyone', which was written before her overdose, and will be featured on her upcoming album, the singer became so overwhelmed with emotion that she had to stop. After starting over again, the hitmaker passionately belted her way through the track, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd.

On being asked what was going through her mind at the start of the performance, Lovato recalled the enormity of the moment.

She said, "I didn't know if I'd ever step foot on a stage again. When I woke up at the hospital and I was like, 'I don't know the full extent of the damage that's been done'. I hadn't tried singing yet."

Since then she has performed multiple times including the debut performance of her political anthem 'Commander in Chief' at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards last October and her rendition of Bill Withers's 'Lovely Day' at US President Joe Biden's virtual inauguration celebration.

Speaking about her overdose during the interview, Lovato said she is "grateful" to still be alive as she almost didn't make it through the harrowing experience. "The doctors told me that I had five to 10 minutes and like, if no one had found me, then I wouldn't be here," she said.

Now, the star is more "in control" of her life and feels "more joy" than ever before.

"I feel so good. I feel more joy in my life than I've ever felt because I'm not quitting or diminishing any part of myself," she said.

Lovato added, "I think that my whole life I was the horse that everyone was leading to the well and they couldn't make me drink the water from the well. I wasn't until this past year that I was able to taste the freedom of the water in the well because I finally was ready to drink it."

Lovato told People magazine during a Television Critics Association panel last month that she "wouldn't change a thing" about what happened after her drug overdose.

"Everything had to happen in order for me to learn the lessons that I learned," she said.

"It was a painful journey, and I look back and sometimes I get sad when I think of the pain that I had to endure to overcome what I have, but I don't regret anything," Lovato added.

She further said, "I'm so proud of the person I am today. And I'm so proud that people get to see it in this documentary and I couldn't be more grateful that I had someone by my side."

In July 2018, Lovato was hospitalised after overdosing on drugs at her Hollywood Hills home, which came months after relapsing. Lovato, who battled substance addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab centre and sober living facility. (ANI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Demi Lovato Demi lovato grammy
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadirajaram canvassing for votes | Express
AIADMK chose me as I have potential to win against MK Stalin: Aadirajaram
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
'Catastrophic' Australia floods: 'One in a 100 year' kind of deluge
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp