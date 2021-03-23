STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vin Diesel's son to make acting debut in 'Fast and Furious 9'

Diesel shares Vincent with his longtime model girlfriend Paloma Jimenez. The pair are also proud parents to daughters Hania Riley and Pauline.

Published: 23rd March 2021 03:05 PM

Vin Diesel in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise. (Photo | Universal Studios)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: American actor Vin Diesel is going to share screen space with a special someone in the upcoming 'Fast and Furious' installment.

As per Variety, the actor's 10-year-old son, Vincent Sinclair, will make his acting debut in 'F9' as the younger version of his father's beloved character, Dominic Toretto. He filmed his scenes back in 2019 and reportedly received a daily rate of USD 1,005.

The younger Dominic was last played by Alex McGee during a flashback scene in the 2015 film 'Furious 7'.

'Fast and Furious 9' went on floors in June 2019 at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, England, and wrapped in November 2019. While the blockbuster was initially scheduled for last summer, Universal bumped back the release date -- first to April 2, 2021, then to May 28, and most recently to June 25 -- due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Lin, who directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and ninth films in the action-packed franchise, will return to helm the final two installments of the popular movie series. While this means that the core storyline following Diesel's Dominic Toretto and his family will come to an end, spinoff movies based on supporting characters are currently in development at Universal.

'Fast and Furious 9' picks up after the events of the franchise's eighth installment, 'The Fate of the Furious', which released back in 2017. In this new chapter, Dom Toretto will face his younger brother Jakob (John Cena), a deadly assassin working with old foe Cipher (Charlize Theron), and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

The film also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, and Helen Mirren. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 25 this year. 

