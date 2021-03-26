Cary Joji Fukunaga to direct Legendary’s 'Tokyo Ghost'

By Express News Service

Cary Joji Fukunaga, the director of upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, will next be helming Tokyo Ghost for Legendary.

The new film is an adaptation of cyberpunk comic series, created by Rick Remender and Sean Gordon Murphy.

Fukunaga will direct the feature film from a script adapted by Remender.

Tokyo Ghost is set in the year 2089, when people are fully addicted to technology as an escape from reality.

Fukunaga will also produce the film with Jon Silk of Silk Mass and Hayden Lautenbach of Fukunaga’s Parliament of Owls banner.

