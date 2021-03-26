STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal gets anticipatory bail in sexual harassment case

Fearing arrest, Mittal had approached the court for anticipatory bail through his lawyer, advocate Saveena Bedi.

Published: 26th March 2021 08:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:38 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A Mumbai court on Friday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal in a sexual harassment case filed by his ex-girlfriend.

Based on the woman's complaint, Khar police had booked Mittal under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (use of criminal force to disrobe a woman), 354(D) (stalking) and 509 (words or gestures intending to insult the modesty of any woman) on February 23.

She has alleged that Mittal sexually harassed and battered her after they broke up.

Fearing arrest, Mittal had approached the court for anticipatory bail through his lawyer, advocate Saveena Bedi.

Bedi denied the allegations and claimed Mittal loved the complainant and always had the intention to marry her.

She had argued that there was a delay in filing the FIR and it was done to "defame" the actor.

Mittal, in his plea, had claimed, even after break up, the complainant wanted to stay in the same house to share the rent but he refused, which made her angry.

The prosecution objected to the plea claiming the actor was constantly harassing the complainant.

After hearing submission by both sides, additional sessions judge SP Agarwal allowed the anticipatory bail of the actor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Slumdog Millionaire Madhur Mittal
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp