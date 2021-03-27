STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

I feel a lot of symmetry with Lilly Singh: Drew Barrymore

The actress shared that she loves that they both are trying to figure out to be true to themselves.

Published: 27th March 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

(L) Lilly Singh and (R) Drew Barrymore (Photos | AP)

(L) Lilly Singh and (R) Drew Barrymore (Photos | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Hollywood actress Drew Barrymore says she feels a certain symmetry with Indian-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh.

"Lilly and I have the most exciting thing in common which is our love for macaroni and cheese," Barrymore said on "The Drew Barrymore Show", while hosting Lilly as a guest.

The actress shared that she loves that they both are trying to figure out to be true to themselves.

"I need people to get out of the house and into a nice destination but the fact that you decided to go back into a house is just so smart and I love that we're both trying to figure this out to be true to ourselves and yet entertain people and build a community," Barrymore said.

"I really do feel a lot of symmetry with you Lilly," the actress concluded on the show that airs in India on Zee Cafe.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Drew Barrymore Lilly Singh
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp