Alabama Shakes drummer Steven William Johnson arrested for alleged child abuse

Johnson was indicted on charges of alleged willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

Published: 29th March 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Steven William Johnson, the drummer for the Grammy-winning band Alabama Shakes, has been arrested on alleged child abuse charges.

As per People magazine, the 35-year-old drummer was arrested on Wednesday morning in Limestone County, Alabama. He is currently being held at Limestone County Jail on a USD 21,500 bond, according to jail records.

Johnson was indicted on charges of alleged willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18. The drummer's arraignment date is reportedly set for April 7.

This is not the first time that Johnson has been arrested. He was previously arrested in September 2019 for violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County. The order was filed by his ex-wife, who accused Johnson of threatening, harassing, stalking and choking her.

However, Johnson pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge in March 2020 and received a suspended sentence of one year in jail and 24 months on probation.

Johnson played drums for Alabama Shakes from its formation in 2009 until the band went on hiatus in 2018 after lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard began a solo career. The band also consisted of guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell.

The band had released two albums, 'Boys and Girls' and 'Sound and Color'. At the 2013 Grammy Awards, Alabama Shakes earned nominations for best new artist and best rock performance for the album's hit single, 'Hold On'.

After the release of 'Sound and Color' in 2015, the band took home three Grammy awards for rock song, alternative music album and rock performance.

Howard released her first solo album 'Jaime' in 2019, which earned her five nominations at the 2021 Grammys. Howard went on to win the award for rock song for single 'Stay High.' She also performed during the in memoriam section of the ceremony, singing a bluesy rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' with Chris Martin of Coldplay.

