STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment English

'We feel grief and anger': BTS slams anti-Asian racism in West

Their statement comes weeks after six women of Asian descent were among eight people killed by a gunman in a series of shootings at massage parlours in US.

Published: 30th March 2021 03:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 03:16 PM   |  A+A-

Korean pop band BTS

Korean pop band BTS (Photo| AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: K-pop sensation BTS has criticised the incidents of racial discrimination and violence towards Asian people in the West.

The South Korean boy band, one of the most popular groups in world music, posted a statement on social media in both Korean and English, accompanied with the hashtags -- #StopAsianHate and #StopAAPIHate.

The septet, comprising RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, recalled moments when they faced "discrimination as Asians".

"We send our deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. We feel grief and anger," BTS said.

Though the group did not refer to any particular incident of anti-Asian discrimination, their statement comes weeks after six women of Asian descent were among eight people killed by a gunman in a series of shootings at massage parlours in Georgia, US.

The group recalled its own moments of "discrimination as Asians" but said their experience was "inconsequential" compared to the events of last few weeks.

"We have endured expletives without reason and were mocked for the way we look.

We were even asked why we spoke in English.

We cannot put into words the pain of becoming the subject of hatred and violence for such a reason.

"Our own experience are inconsequential compared to the events that have occurred over the past few weeks.

But these experiences were enough to make us feel powerless and chip away our self-esteem," BTS said.

The band said that it took "considerable time" for them to decide how they should voice the message as they believe that whatever is happening in the world cannot be separated from their "identity as Asians".

"What our voice must convey is clear. We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together," BTS said.

Previously, Hollywood celebs like Rihanna, actor Daniel Dae Kim, Mindy Kaling, Steven Yeun, Olivia Munn, Simu Liu, and filmmakers Lee Isaac Chung and Lulu Wang had spoken up against the wave of hate incidents targeting Asian people in the US.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BTS K pop racism
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp