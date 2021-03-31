STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jack Reynor boards Amazon sci-fi series 'The Peripheral'

Based on author William Gibson's 2014 novel of the same name, the show hails from "Westworld" creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films and Warner Bros TV.

US actor Jack Reynor. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jack Reynor will star with Chloe Grace Moretz in Amazon's upcoming sci-fi thriller series "The Peripheral".

The novel focuses on the character of Flynne Fisher (Moretz), who lives in near-future America, reported Deadline.

Fisher subs in for her brother Burton (to be played by Reynor), a cyber-enhanced combat veteran who now works security in a virtual world for the Milagros Coldiron company.

Actor Gary Carr will also star in the series in a pivotal role.

The show has been created by Scott B Smith, who will also executive produce alongside Nolan and Joy, Athena Wickham and Steven Hoban.

Greg Plageman will serve as the showrunner.

Reynor most recently featured in Anthony and Joe Russo's "Cherry" opposite Tom Holland, and Ari Aster-directed "Midsommar", co-starring Florence Pugh.

He will next star in Amazon's "Modern Love" season two.

