Russell Crowe joins Thor: Love and Thunder

Actor Russell Crowe, who was last seen in Unhinged, has been cast in the upcoming Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder. However, Crowe’s role remains unspecified at this point. The film marks the Gladiator-actor’s first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth Thor film, which sees Chris Hemsworth returning to play the titular God of Thunder, last seen in Avengers: Endgame. The film is being helmed by Taika Waititi, who also directed Thor: Ragnarok, and marks the return of Natalie Portman to play Jane Foster. Thor: Love and Thunder, also stars Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chriss Pratt, and Jaimie Alexander, among others, and is scheduled to release on May 6, 2022.

