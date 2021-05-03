STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Independent wrestling drama 'Heels' to premiere on August 15 at cable network Starz

Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the show follows a family-owned wrestling promotion, as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy.

A still from 'Heels'

A still from independent wrestling drama 'Heels' (Photo| IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Premium cable network Starz has announced that its original drama series "Heels", set in the world of independent wrestling, will air on August 15. According to Deadline, the show will play on all Starz platforms in the US and Canada, and on the StarzPlay premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America, and Japan.

"Heels" revolves around the people who chase their dreams in the world of small-town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, the show follows a family-owned wrestling promotion, as two brothers and rivals war over their late father's legacy.

The series is led by "Arrow" star Stephen Amell and "Vikings" alum Alexander Ludwig. Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Berglund, Allen Maldonado, James Harrison and Chris Bauer are also part of the cast.

"Heels" is written and created by Michael Waldron, whose credits include "Loki" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". Mike O'Malley of "Shameless" and "Survivor's Remorse" fame serves as showrunner.

Peter Segal, known for "Get Smart" and "Shameless", has directed several episodes, besides doubling up as an executive producer. LBI Entertainment's Julie Yorn, Chris Donnelly, and Patrick Walmsley are also attached to serve as executive producers.

Heels is produced by Lionsgate TV for Starz in association with Paramount Television Studios.

