Singer Ellie Goulding welcomes first baby with husband Caspar Jopling

The 'Love Me Like You Do' songstress announced her exciting baby news in February when she was 30 weeks pregnant.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:44 AM

Ellie Goulding

Singer Ellie Goulding (Photo| AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: English singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding has welcomed her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling. The 29-year-old new dad announced the news on his Instagram Story on Sunday. He wrote, "Mum and baby both healthy and happy."

Jopling added, "I don't ever address the public attention that comes with Ellie's job. But during this magical and personal moment, we would really appreciate being able to enjoy our privacy .. Thank you x." He also shared a screengrab of a Google search about the "world population 2021," crossing out the number and including an addition of his own.

The 'Love Me Like You Do' songstress announced her exciting baby news in February when she was 30 weeks pregnant.

People magazine reported the Grammy nominee told Vogue in an interview, "the thought of getting pregnant didn't seem like it could be a reality." Goulding noted that she and her husband found out while they were celebrating their one-year anniversary in August. "Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]--I have curves I've never had before. I'm enjoying it. My husband's enjoying it," she added.

As reported by People magazine, talking about why she waited until her third trimester to announce the baby news, Goulding said she "needed time to get my head around it". "I've always defined myself as a touring musician. That's who I am and what I do. Being a mother wasn't in my mind frame, I've never felt any woman had to be defined by motherhood," the 34-year-old singer said during a March interview with The Telegraph.

Ellie Goulding Caspar Jopling Ellie Goulding baby Ellie Goulding child
