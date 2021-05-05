All Quiet On The Western Front   begins filming; first look unveiled

By Express News Service

Streaming giant Netflix has unveiled the first look of the remake of the classic war film All Quiet On The Western Front. Based on Erich Maria Remarque’s 1929 novel, All Quiet On The Western Front follows three German youngsters who voluntarily enlist in the German army. With an abundance of patriotism, they march into the war and are soon faced with the harsh realities of war.

One of the first big-screen adaptation of the novel released in 1930. Directed by Russian-American filmmaker Lewis Milestone, the film went on to win Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director. It was once again adapted in 1979 by American filmmaker Delbert Mann.In, February 2020, Netflix announced the remake when actor Daniel Brühl (known for starring as Baron Zemo in MCU) signed to star in and produce the project.

The film has a screenplay by Ian Stokell and Lesley Paterson and is set to be directed in German by Edward Berger. Notably, this is the first time that the German story will get a German adaptation from a German filmmaker.

With the COVID-19 pandemic possibly delaying production last year, Deadline reported that the remake has begun filming in the Czech Republic near Prague. All Quiet On The Western Front stars Brühl, Albert Schuch, Sebastian Hülk, and Devid Striesow.