Hugh Jackman-starrer 'Reminiscence' to release a week early on August 20

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Sci-fi thriller "Reminiscence", starring Hugh Jackman in the lead, will now open a week early in the US.

The movie, which marks the feature directorial debut of "Westworld" co-creator Lisa Joy, will release on August 20 instead of its previously scheduled date (August 27), reported Deadline.

This is the second time that studio Warner Bros has changed the film's release.

It was previously set to debut in US theatres as well as on the streamer HBO Max on September 3 where it would have competed with Marvel Studios' much-awaited superhero movie "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings".

Co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton and Cliff Curtis, "Reminiscence" follows Nicolas Bannister (Jackman), a rugged and solitary veteran living in a near-future Miami flooded by rising seas.

He is an expert in a dangerous occupation: he offers clients the chance to relive any memory they desire.

"His life changes when he meets Mae.

What begins as a simple matter of lost and found becomes a passionate love affair.

"But when a different client's memories implicate Mae in a series of violent crimes, Bannister must delve through the dark world of the past to uncover the truth about the woman he fell for," the official plotline reads.

The movie's cast also includes Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan and Nico Parker.

"Reminiscence" has been produced by Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder.