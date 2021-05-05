STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jennifer Aniston urges fans to help India tackle COVID-19 crisis

Published: 05th May 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Jennifer Aniston. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston has appealed to her fans on Instagram to lend a helping hand to India in its fight against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor, popular among the Indian audience as Rachel Green from the 1990s hit sitcom "Friends", on Tuesday shared three posts on her Instagram Stories bringing the country's worrying scenario amid the health crisis to the attention of her 36.5 million plus followers.

Aniston's first story read, "A severe second wave of coronavirus infections has swept over India, setting global records for new infections each day over the past five days."

In her second story, the 52-year-old actor said that Americares "is raising money for immediate relief aid for India" and also shared link details.

Americares is a global non-profit organisation focused on health and development that respond to individuals affected by poverty, disaster, or crisis.

In her third story, Aniston said one doesn't have to donate to help.

"Spread the word with whatever platform you have to help build awareness," she added.

Recently, international entertainment personalities like actor James McAvoy, singers Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also appealed to their social media fans to extend support to India during the pandemic.

