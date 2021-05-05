'Succession' season 3 cast adds Alexander Skarsgard

By Express News Service

HBO’s Succession has roped in actor Alexander Skarsgård for its upcoming season 3. The satirical drama, created by Jesse Armstron, follows the members of the immoral Roy family who fight to take control over a media conglomerate, Waystar Roy Co. Season 2 ended with Logan Roy (Biran Cox) being ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall (Jeremy Strong).

According to Deadline, Skarsgård will play the role of Lukas Matsson in the third season, and the character is described as a “successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO.”

Skarsgård joins a cast that currently includes Cox, Strong, Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Hiam Abbass, Nicholas Braun, Peter Friedman, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Rob Yang, and more.

Among the HBO audience, Skarsgård is known for winning the Emmy and Golden Globe for Big Little Lies.

The actor is well-known for his TV roles in True Blood, Generation Kill, The Little Drummer Girl and The Stand. On the film front, he was recently seen in Godzilla vs Kong, and his credits include The Aftermath, Long Shot, and The Legend of Tarzan.

Season 3 is currently in production in New York after it was delayed last year due to the pandemic.

Show creator Armstrong also serves as showrunner, and executive produces along with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Will Ferrell, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Jon Brown, and Scott Ferguson.