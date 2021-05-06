Britney Spears won't ask judge to end conservatorship but request father's removal from case: Report

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Grammy award-winning singer Britney Spears will not ask the judge to end the conservatorship in next month's hearing, but on her prerogative, her primary focus is to remove her father Jamie Spears from the case.

TMZ has learned from Britney's close sources that the songstress does not feel trapped in the 13-year-old conservatorship after her father stepped down from being her personal conservator in 2019 due to health concerns.

"She has 99 per cent of the freedom she would have if she weren't in a conservatorship, and the only thing she's prevented from doing are crazy things, like buying three cars at a time- something she tried to do back in the day."

The sources also added that Britney has been free to travel. "She goes to Hawaii fairly often and lives her life in L.A. without real restrictions."

TMZ reported that Britney is aware her life was out of control before the conservatorship was put in place, and it created a structure and also replenished her dwindling assets. As one source told, "She's taken care of and she knows it."

Further explaining what concerns Britney is her father, with whom she does not talk anymore, sources said the singer has been angry at him for a long time over business issues and certain people Jamie embraced on the team.

What Britney wants to ask the judge is to get Jamie out as the co-conservator of her estate, managing her business affairs. She is currently being managed by her new permanent personal conservator- Jodi Montgomery with whom she gets along well, as per the report.

The 39-year old singer had stated earlier that she will not perform again as long as Jamie is part of the conservatorship and will focus on her other priorities till then.